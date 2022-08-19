Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 374,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

