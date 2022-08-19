Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 575,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

