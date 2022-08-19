iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

