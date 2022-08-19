iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

IDRV stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41.

