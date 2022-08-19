James Halliday Sells 33,133 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

James Halliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, James Halliday sold 600 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$10,206.00.

TSE EFN opened at C$17.40 on Friday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

EFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

