James Todd Daniels Sells 16,946 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.