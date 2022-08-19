JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee Sells 26,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $23.79 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.