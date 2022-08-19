JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee Sells 26,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of JBGS opened at $23.79 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
