JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee Sells 26,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Rating) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBGS opened at $23.79 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

