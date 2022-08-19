Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Purchases $517,213.15 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Shares of KDP opened at $40.03 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

