Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $278.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

