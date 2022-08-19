Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Landstar System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 70,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Landstar System by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.32. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

