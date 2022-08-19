Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 864,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,845 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

