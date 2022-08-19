LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,691 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LX. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. CLSA lowered shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of LX stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $408.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.36). LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $270.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

