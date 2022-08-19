Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Major Shareholder Sells $1,062,381.00 in Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,062,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,328,943 shares in the company, valued at $41,917,089.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $3,392,770.90.

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $561,082.91.

On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

NYSE ZEV opened at $2.92 on Friday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 315.67% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Lightning eMotors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 229.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 937,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 653,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.