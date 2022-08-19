Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Major Shareholder Sells $561,082.91 in Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of Lightning eMotors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $561,082.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,169,996 shares in the company, valued at $39,430,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $3,392,770.90.

On Friday, August 12th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,062,381.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02.

Lightning eMotors Stock Down 5.8 %

ZEV opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.41. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEV. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Lightning eMotors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

