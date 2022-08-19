Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $7,679,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

