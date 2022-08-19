Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

