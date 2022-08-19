Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,525 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 18,887 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 6.0 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

MGY stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

