Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Andrew Bosworth Sells 11,718 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $174.66 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average is $178.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.