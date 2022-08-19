Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

