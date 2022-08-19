Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 186,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,504,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 67.1% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 74.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day moving average is $279.37.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

