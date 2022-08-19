Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,987,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 2,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

