Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.