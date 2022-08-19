Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 486,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $163,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 452,308 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.