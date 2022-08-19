Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 486,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $163,626,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 452,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

