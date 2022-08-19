Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 486,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $163,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,543,000 after acquiring an additional 452,308 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

