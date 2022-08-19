Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,387.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.76 and a beta of 1.44. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Inari Medical

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

