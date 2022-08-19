Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 842 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

