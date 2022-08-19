M&T Bank Corp Acquires 921 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Constellium were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $71,144,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 395,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,455,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its position in Constellium by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,449,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $42,733,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.90. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Constellium

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.