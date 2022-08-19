M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

