M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 15,619 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $11,587,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $8,471,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $282,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.53 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

