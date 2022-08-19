M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 3,421 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 12,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

