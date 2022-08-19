M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,409 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 190,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

