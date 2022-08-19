M&T Bank Corp Buys New Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 635.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

