M&T Bank Corp Buys New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 454,899 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 557,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 58,468 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 534,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AVEM opened at $52.58 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.
