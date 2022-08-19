M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 3,863 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Performance

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

