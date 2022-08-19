M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 4,104 American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 352.5% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

KORP stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

