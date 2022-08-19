M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 203,911 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

