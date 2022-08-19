M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,860,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 21.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 489.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 133,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,122 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

