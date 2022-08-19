M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.59.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,742.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,031,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $9,865,066. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

