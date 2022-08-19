M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,400. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

