M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

