M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $182,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,374 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $28,252,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,218,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,704,000 after purchasing an additional 281,991 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $6,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.7 %

Rayonier stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

