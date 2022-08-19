M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CONX were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CONX Stock Performance

CONXU opened at $9.96 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

