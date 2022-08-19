M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $4.26 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.