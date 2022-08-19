M&T Bank Corp Has $128,000 Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ERESU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERESU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.