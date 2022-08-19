M&T Bank Corp Has $169,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Vertiv by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Vertiv by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,042 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vertiv by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.