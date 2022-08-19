M&T Bank Corp Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.
Paramount Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.