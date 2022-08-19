M&T Bank Corp Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.