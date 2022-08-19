M&T Bank Corp Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,426,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,941,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 945,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,775,000 after acquiring an additional 48,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $85.80 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

