M&T Bank Corp Has $215,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 289,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

