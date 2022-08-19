M&T Bank Corp Has $222,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

